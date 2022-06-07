AK Singh, Director Finance, SJVN meets Minister of Power, Uttar Pradesh in Lucknow

Govt. of Uttar Pradesh had organized Investor Meet, Ground Breaking Ceremony- 3 (GBC-3), on June 3rd, 2022 in Luckhnow, Chaired by Narendra Modi Prime Minister of India. In the said event SJVN has been felicitated for bringing in investment of more than Rs 1000 crore in Uttar Pradesh, through three Solar Power Projects.

Against the above backdrop Akhileshwar Singh, Director (Finance) along with Rajesh Gupta, Chief General Manager (PT&BDE) and Surender Singh, Head of UP projects called upon Arvind Kumar Sharma, Power Minister Uttar Pradesh and apprised him regarding SJVN’s progress of the ongoing three Solar Power Projects in Uttar Pradesh.

During discussions AK Singh informed that in line with the commitment of Prime Minister to generate 500 GW from Non –Fossil Sources by 2030, under the dynamic leadership of Nand Lal Sharma, SJVN has re-engineered its Business Model with Shared Vision of “5000 MW by 2023, 25000 MW by 2030 & 50000 MW installed capacity by 2040.”

Akhileshwar Singh conveyed SJVN’s keen interest to invest around Rs. 30,000 to 35,000 crore in the next 5-6 years towards harnessing of energy in Uttar Pradesh. Arvind Kumar Sharma conveyed that in Uttar Pradesh, Round the Clock (RTC) energy is in demand and SJVN’s Hydro Power Projects being executed in Himachal Pradesh, Uttrakhand and Nepal in combination with other RE sources would render valuable contribution towards meeting the energy requirements of the State.

Director Finance along with SJVN team, also called upon CMD UPPCL & Principal Secretary, Department of Energy, Government of Uttar Pradesh, M. Devraj, to convey SJVN’s interest to develop Solar Power in UP. Devraj Sharma appreciated SJVN’s intent to develop Solar Power and supply of RTC power in the State through its Hydro Power projects in combination with other sources of energy. The possibility of formation of a Joint venture between SJVN and Govt. of Uttar Pradesh was also discussed during the meeting. Devraj Sharma also suggested SJVN to participate in the current and upcoming competitive bidding opportunities for supply of peaking energy demand of the state through hydro power and other RE sources of SJVN.

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN informed that SJVN is aggressively poised for harnessing various Energy sources and contribute towards the cause of Nation building. Sharma further informed that currently SJVN has a portfolio of 31500MW, which are in operation & different stages of development. Sharma stated that these recent additions of New Projects are important milestones in actualisation of SJVN becoming 50,000 MW Company by 2040.