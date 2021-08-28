Ajai Kumar Dubey takes charge as General Manager, RWF

Ajai Kumar Dubey, IRSS has taken over as General Manager, Rail Wheel Factory on August 26,2021. He has succeeded Rajiv Kumar Vyas who superannuated on July 31, 2021. Dubey was working as Principal Chief Materials Manager, Eastern Railway before taking over as GM/RWF. Dubey is an Alumnus of the present MNNIT/Allahabad with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He is an IRSS officer of 1985 batch. After joining Railways, he served in various capacities in Indian Railways including the post of ADRM/Lucknow and DRM Solapur. He has also worked as Lecturer in MNNIT from March 1986 to March 1987.

As DRM Solapur he was instrumental in sending 111 Rakes of water to Latur to help extreme water crisis. He also commissioned long pending NTPC and other cement sidings. He was also responsible for electrification of entire Daund- Manmad section and completed many doubling works during his tenure as DRM from July 2015 to October 2017.

He has also attended extensive training in Bocconi Business School ,Milan, Italy; Advanced Strategic Management Training in Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburg, USA; ISB, Hyderabad; and numerous trainings by RITES.

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 01:27 AM IST