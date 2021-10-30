Airports Authority of India observes Vigilance Awareness Week-2021

Airports Authority of India, Regional Head Quarters, Western Region, Mumbai is observing Vigilance Awareness Week-2021 from 26th October, 2021 to 1st November 2021, as per directives of Central Vigilance Commission. The theme of this year Vigilance awareness week is “Independent India@75”:Self Reliance with Integrity”. On this occasion, Shri. J. T. Radahakrishna, Regional Executive Director inaugurated the activities of the week at Regional Head Office on 26th October,2021 at 1100 hrs. Thereafter he administered the pledge of integrity to HoDs of Regional Office by maintaining social distancing and through online to the employees of all Departments. In his opening remarks, RED stressed the need for adoption of use of technology in day to day administration and also locally developed technological solutions for challenges faced by AAI. The Airport Directors/In-Charges also administered the pledge of integrity at respective Airports in Western Region.

A week long programmes have been planned in Regional Head Quarters and Airports in Western Region which include lectures, panel discussions, debate, quiz, essay-writing, slogans/elocution/cartoon/poster competitions on moral values, ethics, good governance practices for employees and Students in Nearby Schools and Colleges.AAI is also conducting interactive sessions with Vendors in AAI managed Airports in Western region by extensive use of digital mode.

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 04:54 PM IST