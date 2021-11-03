Airports Authority of India observed Vigilance Awareness Week 2021 from 26th October 2021 to 1st November 2021, with the theme "Independent India @ 75: Self Reliance with Integrity" across all its airports and establishments. In an online event on 26th October, 2021 at AAI Corporate headquarters, Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan which was chaired by Sanjeev Kumar, Chairman, AAI and attended by all senior officers of AAI comprising of Board Members i.e. I N Murthy, Member (Operations), A K Pathak, Member (Planning & HR), K.S. Rao, Member (ANS) & M. Suresh, Member (ANS) along with Amal Garg, IRS, CVO & Anurag Sharma, GM(Vig) amongst others. Integrity Pledge was administered online by the Chairman to 100 Officers (approx.) on this occasion.

Chairman, AAI laid emphasis on importance of Vigilance in effective functioning of the organization. He advised airports to increase awareness among public and employees regarding Preventive Vigilance, which is an important way of removing corruption. He called upon everyone to participate in the activities of VAW 2021 with earnestness and sincerity.

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 06:06 PM IST