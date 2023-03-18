Air Marshal Vibhas Pande visits Air Force Station Bani Camp

Air Marshal Vibhas Pande, Air Officer Commanding in Chief, Headquarters Maintenance Command, along with Mrs Ruchira Pande, President, Air Force Family Welfare Association (Regional) [AFFWA(R)] visited Air Force Station Bani Camp from Mar 16 to 17, 2023. On arrival at the Air Force Station, the dignitaries were received by Air Commodore KN Santosh, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station Bani Camp and Mrs. Rita Santosh, President, AFFWA (Local). The Air Marshal then visited various sections of the Station and interacted with the Station personnel. He appreciated the efforts put in by the Station to achieve the designated Op tasks and asserted the need to continue striving towards producing quality work. Mrs. Ruchira Pande visited various welfare ventures run by AFFWA (Local) such as Play School, Thrift Shop and reviewed activities conducted by these entities. She also interacted with Sanginis and appreciated their contribution in successful execution of AFFWA activities, at local and regional levels.

