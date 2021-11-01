Air India observes Vigilance Awareness Week

As per the directives from Central Vigilance Commission, the Vigilance Department of Air India Ltd, Western Region is observing Vigilance Awareness Week from October 26, 2021 to November 1, 2021 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on 31st October, 2021 with the theme-“Independent India@75 Self Reliance with Integrity”

The Observance of Vigilance Awareness Week every year is a part of a multi-level approach of the Commission to encourage all citizens to collectively participate in the fight against corruption and raise public awareness.

The Chief Vigilance Officer, Air India has organized various online competitions/program- Poster, Essay for school and college children of the employees, For employees -Cartoon with slogan, Eco friendly Rangoli, Webex workshop and Vendor Grievance Redressal meet.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 05:54 PM IST