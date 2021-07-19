AIPH University to start new courses from current academic session

Prof A P Dash, credited with PhD, and DSc, Degrees is the Vice chancellor of AIPH University at present. He was the second Vice Chancellor of the Central University of Tamil Nadu. Prior to that he was a senior advisor at the United Nations. He also occupied many important positions like Director, National Institute of Malaria Research, New Delhi; Director, National Institute for Research on Tribal Health, Jabalpur; Director, Desert Medicine Research Centre, Jodhpur; Director, Centre for Research in Medical Entomology, Madurai and founder Director of the Institute of Life Sciences, Bhubaneswar. After superannuating from Central University of Tamil Nadu in Aug 2020, he joined AIPH University in Sep 2020.

New programs

The University offers innovative programs and is set to start Masters programme in Clinical psychology, Health Economics, Molecular Medicine, Virology and MBA in Health Care Management and Hospital Management from current academic session.

The University has hostel and transport facilities for the students. It has a cafeteria in the campus for refreshment of the students as well as the staffs.

The University has MOU with Government of Odisha, ICMR – Bhubaneswar, AIMS – New Delhi, ….as far as the Research & Developments are concerned .

The Microbiology department of AIPH University was adjudged as best Microbiology department of Odisha by the Microbiologist Society of India (MSI).

AIPH University is the first functional Public Health University in India, which impacts teaching and training and various aspects of Public Health faculty members. Prof Dr Aruna panda from The university of Merl land was the dean of this university 2018

The course curricula of various department including Clinical Psychology are unique. Enabling the students not only to get a job but to prosper in their respective professional career.

The University has a good library and has an excellent teacher and student relationship.