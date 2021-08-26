AHRI certifies Blue Star’s new air cooled and water cooled chiller test facilities

Air conditioning and commercial refrigeration major, Blue Star Limited, on August 25, announced that the Company’s new air cooled chiller test facility – the largest in India, and water cooled chiller test facility, have both been certified by AHRI in accordance with their 550/590 and 551/591 standards. These new state-of-the-art chiller testing facilities established at the Company’s R&D centre at Wada, India, have the capability to test air cooled chillers of up to 440 TR in capacity and water cooled chillers of up to 712 TR in capacity respectively, and can simulate the widest range of operating conditions encountered in chiller applications.

These test facilities fully comply with industry standards and are designed to test products as per both Indian and International standards. Besides, these facilities are also designed keeping in mind the important aspects of sustainability and energy-efficiency.

Blue Star’s seven existing performance laboratories for air conditioning and refrigeration products are already accredited in accordance with ISO/IEC 17025 by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL).

With a rich heritage of 77 years, Blue Star continues to invest in building new test facilities for electronics reliability and product safety as well as towards competency development, enabling the Company to time and again roll out new and innovative products which are best-in-class and highly reliable.

Blue Star manufactures a wide array of chillers including process chillers, scroll chillers, screw chillers, and centrifugal chillers. It is noteworthy to mention here that Blue Star was the first to introduce the super-efficient Turbocor Chillers in India, which work on magnetic bearings and use oil-free technology.

B Thiagarajan, Managing Director, Blue Star Limited, adds, “With the development and AHRI certification of these new state-of-the-art chiller test facilities, we have further strengthened our chiller testing prowess thereby providing a boost to our position as a leading manufacturer of chillers in India. While these facilities will enable Blue Star to provide trusted and certified products to its customers, the wide range of simulation possible at these facilities will also enable the Company to best test its latest innovations.”

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 01:00 AM IST