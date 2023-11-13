AGNITO 2023 Grand Award Ceremony Celebrates Excellence at SIMATS Engineering

The annual AGNITO 2023 Grand Award Ceremony of SIMATS Engineering at Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (SIMATS), Thandalam, Chennai was a resounding success, as it recognized and celebrated the exceptional achievements of students, faculty members, non-teaching staff, and research scholars. The event highlighted the institution's unwavering commitment to excellence, commitment, innovation, and research, setting it apart as a game-changer in the realm of engineering education.

The grand AGNITO 2023, which drew a large gathering of academicians, dignitaries, and students, showcased the dedication and hard work of those who have contributed significantly in their field of service. More than 750 awards were presented to awardees across a diverse range of categories such research, student academic toppers, faculty awards, non-teaching performance awards and much more sending a clear message of encouragement and recognition to all participants.

The AGNITO 2023 witnessed the esteemed presence of its distinguished dignitaries such as Mr. Sudhakar BE., ITS, Dy. Director General, Department of Telecom, Chennai, Prof. Ranganathan. J, Honorary Consul of Myanmar, Shri V. P. Ponnuswamy, HR / IR Specialist, Mr. T. Arumugam, GM HR, Business Partner People and Communications at Kone Elevator India Pvt. Ltd, Mr. Arul, DGM HR, Allsec Technologies Limited who were present to felicitate the awardees.

One of the standout features of SIMATS Engineering that differentiates it from traditional engineering colleges is its Research and Development (R&D) wing, which has emerged as the catalyst for ground-breaking research, producing a staggering 7304 publications and garnering 22,000 Scopus citations, including a remarkable 1000 core engineering publications.

Furthermore, SIMATS Engineering boasts an impressive team of 18 globally recognized top 2% scientists, who have played a pivotal role in pushing the boundaries of knowledge and innovation. These dedicated individuals have spearheaded research projects that have attracted substantial government and private funding. With over 80 crores in government funding and an additional 36 crores from the private sector, SIMATS Engineering has received a total of 116 crores, with 80 crores already released for the development of five premier laboratories.

Dr. N M Veeraiyan, the respected Chancellor of SIMATS, appreciated the SIMATS Engineering’s unwavering commitment to fostering a culture of development, innovation and research. Dr. Ramya Deepak, the Director of SIMATS Engineering stated that, "Our focus on R&D, top-tier faculty, and state-of-the-art infrastructure has enabled us to create an ecosystem where excellence is not just celebrated but expected. We are committed to raising the bar and leading the way in engineering education, research, and innovation."

The AGNITO 2023 Grand Award Ceremony serves as a testament to the dedication and exceptional achievements of the SIMATS Engineering community. The institution's unwavering commitment to innovation and research, exemplified by the outstanding work of SSE, sets it on a path to continued excellence and serves as an inspiration to all who are part of the institution.

With such a strong emphasis on research and development, SIMATS Engineering is undoubtedly at the forefront of engineering education, driving innovation and shaping the future of the field. The institution's impressive track record of publications, citations, and funding is a testament to its commitment to excellence and a brighter future for engineering in India.

