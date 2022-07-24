e-Paper Get App

After 12 years, NBCC gives reasons to Amrapali homebuyers to smile

FPJ BureauUpdated: Sunday, July 24, 2022, 10:48 PM IST
After a long wait of 12 years, Ld. Court Receiver R. Venkatramani gave Possession Letters to around 171 Home Buyers at Silicon City-II, Noida and Dream Valley Villas, Greater Noida on 16.07.2022. On the occasion of Possession of Homes cum Pooja Ceremony, Ravi Bhatia-Forensic Auditor, D K Mishra- Charted Accountant, Sh.KPM Swamy, ED (Engg.), NBCC & other senior officials were present.

NBCC (India) Limited, under the supervision of committee appointed by Hon’ble Supreme Court has successfully completed 3500 units in various societies, since taking over the task of completing the incomplete Amrapali projects in July 2019. NBCC has taken aim to deliver around 22,000 flats till 2024.

