AEML organiases Inter-College competition- HACKATHON to motivate young minds

At Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML), we welcome and promote ideas, and we truly believe that best of ideas can from come from anyone. Taking this thought forward, Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML) organized an inter college competition – HACKATHON for Engineering Colleges in Maharashtra.

Under this program AEML asked young minds from various engineering colleges to provide smart, electronic, tamper proof, scalable and cost-effective solution to conventional pad locks used for meter cabins and other installations.

A total of 36 teams from 11 colleges of Maharashtra participated in HACKATHON out of which top 3 teams were shortlisted from Yashwantrao Chavan College of Engineering & Sant Gajanan Maharaj College of Engineering. Team from Yashwantrao Chavan College of Engineering, Nagpur- Atharva Gedam, Aman Asati, Mihir Kamble, Pranay Kathote and Hardik Thengre won the first prize of Rs. Two lakhs and certificate.

The second prize of Rs. 1 lakh was won by students of Sant Gajanan College of Engineering, Shegoan- Viplav Khode, Pranjali Amalkar, Chinmay Deshkar, Pranoti Gaigol and third prize of Rs. Fifty Thousand was also given to students of Sant Gajanan College of Engineering, Shegoan - Aniruddha Wankhade, Shweta Bhagat, Pallavli Navghare and Vivek Joge. During the entire process team AEML handhold and guided the students to develop the solution and Students were appreciated by the experience engineers from Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited.

Congratulating the winners of Hackathon competition, Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited Management team said, “At Adani we encourage new and innovative ideas and are happy that the students came up with an innovative solution to the problem statement. To promote innovative thinking and entrepreneur mindset in young students we will be organizing more such competitions.”

The final round was conducted recently at Adani Electricity Management Institute, Mumbai. The three finalists presented their ideas through a presentation & demonstration of the prototypes. The winners were awarded a cash prize along with merit certificates.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 03:45 PM IST