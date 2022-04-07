AEML commissions 220 kV Variable Reactor at Gorai EHV Sub-Station

Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited which supplies power to suburbs of Mumbai between Bandra to Bhayander and Chunabhatti to Mankhurd / Vikhroli covering 400 sq km has successfully commissioned 220 kV Variable Reactor at Gorai EHV Sub-Station of AEML. This 220 kV variable reactor will help to improve grid stability and reliability during any grid disturbance. This is first of its kind variable reactor deployed in India.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 02:55 PM IST