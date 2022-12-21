AEML, Adani Foundation launch Uththan; unveil ‘Jallosh 2022’ competition

Earlier this year, Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML), along with Adani Foundation, launched ‘Uththan’, a programme to bridge learning gaps created during COVID-19 pandemic and increase the retention rate of students in municipal schools.

As part of this programme, Adani Foundation identified 31 schools run by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) in P North and M West wards of MCGM, where children were taught skills that bridge numeracy and literacy gaps. The foundation implements this programme with a team of volunteers and teachers from municipal schools who are trained in innovative teaching techniques. This program will soon be extended to 60 MCGM schools across the suburbs.

In this year, ‘Jallosh 2022’ competition was organised to test the skills learned by children during ‘Utthan’ programme. Children from 31 schools participated in elocution, storytelling, one-act play, painting, singing, and creating sustainable objects out of waste competitions.

On Tuesday, winners of these competitions and Uththan Sahyaks were felicitated by senior officials from MCGM and Adani Electricity.

Adani Electricity’s spokesperson said, “We often talk about the demographic dividend but to earn this dividend, our human resource needs to be skilled adequately for future and through programs like ‘Utthan’, we aim to make our human resource future ready.”

Adani Foundation’s spokesperson said, “Adani Foundation is trying to make lives of fellow Indians better through intervention in sectors like health care, sustainable livelihood, and education, and ‘Uththan’ is one such programme where we try to bridge learning gaps and make these children, from underprivileged backgrounds, ready for today’s extremely competitive world.”

Apart from ‘Uththan’ Adani Foundation is implementing ‘Swabhiman’ programme for women from slums. Under this programme, self-help groups of women are formed, they are taught how to save money, and how to use their saved capital for small trades. Women also receive vocational trainings to manufacture cleaning equipment, candles, spices, imitation jewellery, and much more.

