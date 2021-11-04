Advisor to the Administrator A.K. Singh administers Integrity Pledge to Government employees on Vigilance Awareness Week, 2021

The Vigilance Awareness Week, 2021 to be celebrated from October 26, 2021 to November 1, 2021 in Vidyut Bhavan, Daman , the Advisor to the Administrator A. K. Singh administered the Integrity Pledge to the Officers and Secretariat Staff of the UT Administration,DNH & DD. On this occasion, the DIGP, Secretary (Health), Finance Secretary,Secretary (PWD), Director-Cum-Joint Secretary(Vigilance) and senior officers along with the staff of Secretariat were present.

The theme of Vigilance Awareness Week this year is “Independent India @ 75: Self Reliance with Integrity”. During this week, the Vigilance Department has organized painting and slogan competitions among students for raising awareness among the public against corruption and essay competition for government employees. Cash prizes will be distributed to all the winners.

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 05:39 PM IST