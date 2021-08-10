Advent of Kisan Rail transforms the lives of farmers of Maharashtra – Enriched Farmers elated & happy with one year of Kisan Rail.

Kisan Rail completing one year of introduction in India has proved to be the biggest game changing initiative furthering farmer’s prosperity. Ensuring access to bigger and new markets for the farm produce, with quick transportation, zero wastage, 50% subsidy, the Kisan Rail brought prosperity, Joy & hope to the farmers of Maharashtra. In last one year, since the introduction of first Kisan Rail on 7th August 2021, 1,62,881 tonnes of perishable farm produce like Fruits and Vegetables were transported in 486 trips of Kisan Rail by Central Railway.

India’s first ever Kisan Rail from Devlali to Danapur commenced on 7th August 2020 and was further extended upto Muzafarpur. Later, Kisan Link Rail from Sangola was attached to the Kisan Rail & made tri-weekly. Encouraged by the overwhelming response & for the benefit of the farmers of Maharashtra 5 more services of time tabled Kisan Rails to different parts of the country were introduced with a total of 11 trips in a week. Impacting the lives of the farmers, yielding good revenue with Bigger Markets, Good Price for the produce, Quick Transportation, Minimum Wastage, Kisan Rail become an engine of growth & prosperity for the people of rural Maharashtra. The popularity and high demand for Kisan Rail has resulted in Indian Railways introducing indent based Kisan Rail.