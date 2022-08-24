ADTPS, AEML and Adani Foundation in association with IMA organise Cancer detection camp in Dahanu

Under its CSR initiative, Adani Dahanu Thermal Power Station, Adani Foundation and Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd (Adani Electricity) in association with Indian Medical Association (IMA) recently organised Cancer Detection Camp in Dahanu. The camp was attended by close to 110 Dahanu citizens which includes 52 women and 58 men. During this camp five women were detected with initial symptoms of breast cancer and six men who regularly consume tobacco were also detected with early symptoms of cancer. They were given guidance about further treatment. Doctors from HCG Hospital, Borivali examined the patients and given their expert opinion.

