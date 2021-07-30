Administrator Praful Patel visits Lakshadweep; Reviews ground zero development at Agatti and Kavaratti

Praful Patel, the administrator of the Union Territories of Dadra Nagar Haveli, Daman-Diu and the Union Territory of Lakshadweep, started his tour of Lakshadweep. On reaching Lakshadweep, Administrator Praful Patel visited the site of fisheries and ice plant, museum, jetty, airport expansion being built in Agatti at Ground Zero. After reaching with the officials, after discussion on the site itself, necessary instructions were issued. Kavaratti also reviewed various development-oriented projects at ground zero. Yesterday's tour Administrator Praful Patel reached the public and talked to the people, local citizens also greeted Administrator Praful Patel and interacted with him. It is noteworthy that the Union Territory of 3D On the lines, Administrator Praful Patel also wants to make the Union Territory of Lakshadweep self-sufficient in matters including education, health, tourism infrastructure, connectivity. Administrator Praful Patel's effort in Lakshadweep is now gradually being understood by the people of Lakshadweep.

It is pertinent to mention here that the last several decades, the rulers of Lakshadweep, which has been ruling Lakshadweep, has a primary Failed to provide the facility also. Lakshadweep was kept completely dependent on the state of Kerala till now. But now the Modi government has put Lakshadweep on its feet. Standing and determined to make it self-reliant in all matters, PM Modi's direct guidance administrator Praful Patel will show Mission Impossible by making Mission Possible.