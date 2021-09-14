e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Corporate Gallery

Updated on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 11:06 PM IST

Administrator Praful Patel visits Lakshadweep; inspects development works

FPJ Bureau
Advertisement

Praful Patel, administrator of Union Territories of Lakshadweep and Daman-Diu and Dadra Nagar Haveli, visited Lakshadweep and got acquainted with the development work going on there. Administrator Praful Patel visited Lakshadweep on September 11 to inspect development works in Lakshadweep. Meanwhile, Administrator Praful Patel, after reaching the spot with the officials, inspected various development works going on in Lakshadweep.

ALSO READ

Replacing CM will have no impact as people are in mood for change in Gujarat: Guj Cong President...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 11:06 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal