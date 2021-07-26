Administrator Praful Patel plans to make wall to save Lakshadweep from drowning

Administrator Praful Patel can save Lakshadweep's capital Kavaratti, Agatti Airport and other islands with the technology of Daman Seaside Protection Wall? In Daman, situated on the coast of Arabian Sea, administrator Praful Patel has made Daman safe from sea waves by preparing protection wall and marine lines road adjacent to the sea with modern technology - Department of Architecture and Regional Planning, Department of Ocean Engineering and Naval Architecture, IIT Kharagpur and In the research of the Department of Side and Technology, Government of India, 60 percent of the land of Lakshadweep will be absorbed in the sea.

Discussions are going on in the entire country for the last one month in the direction of saving Lakshadweep, amid speculation about the danger of drowning in the sea on Lakshadweep, which is recognized as the world's most beautiful island. In such a situation, on the lines of the protection wall built by the administrator Praful Patel on the banks of the Arabian sea in Daman, on the lines of the protection wall built by the modern technology, the protection wall in Lakshadweep also with the same technology. Can Lakshadweep be saved from drowning in the depths of the sea?

Such a question is also arising in the minds of experts, perhaps such a question is also bound to arise. Because no one thought that any ruler would ever be able to build such a strong and capable protection wall on the Arabian Sea. Every two-four years, protection walls were built to protect the banks of Daman from the strong waves of the sea and used to get absorbed in the sea in the strong thunderstorms of the sea. Along with this, crores of rupees also used to drown in water.

But after taking charge as administrator in August 2016, Praful Patel first started the work of building a protection wall like Abhed Fort by using ultra modern technology to save Daman from the strong waves of Arabian sea from Jampore to Devka. Simultaneously, the construction of Marine Lines Road also started. At present, strong protection wall and marine lines towards Nani Daman Road work is in progress.