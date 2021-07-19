Administrator Praful Patel meets newly appointed Minister of State for Railways and Textiles Darshana Jardosh

Surat MP Darshana Jardosh has been given the charge of Union Minister of State for Railways and Textiles in the Modi cabinet. Praful Patel, Administrator of the Union Territories of Dadra Nagar Haveli, Daman-Diu and Lakshdweep, had a courtesy call on the newly appointed Union Minister of State for Railways and Textiles Darshana Jardosh in New Delhi. During this, Administrator Praful Patel congratulated the newly appointed Union Minister of State for Railways and Textiles Darshana Jardosh for getting the new responsibility.