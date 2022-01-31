Administrator Praful Patel inaugurates INS Khukri P-49 in Diu

On the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day of India and the third merger day of the Union Territories of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, a new gift was given to the people of Diu by the Administrator. The first indigenously built missile corvette of the Indian Navy's INS Khukri class, P-49, was launched by the Administrator at Diu and this will became an unforgettable day in the history of this state.

Administrator Praful Patel visited INS-Khukri Missile Corvette, P-49. This ship was decorated with lighting and colorful tricolor colors, whose beauty was made on sight. During the visit, along with the Administrator, Indian Navy officers Rear Admiral A Bhave, Commodore Nitin Vishnoi, Captain Anshul Kishore, Commander Ravikant Shukla and Lieutenant Commander David John and administrative officers were also present. During this, the officers of the Navy shared the information about the materials/equipment available in the ship with the Administrator.

Thereafter Administrator went to INS Khukri Memorial Amphitheater where Ex-Khukri was formally handed over to Administrator of Union Territory by Army Officers.

On this occasion, Naval Officer Rear Admiral A. Bhave said that it is a matter of pride for the Navy that INS Khukri P-49 is going to be established in Diu as a world class museum. This will definitely inspire people. In 32 years, the ship participated in many naval operations. It was used in Sri Lanka Operation, Anti Pirates Patrol, Support Mission, Maritime Terrorist Attacks etc. He described this moment as a proud moment for the Navy. He assured the administration that the officers and personnel of the Navy would always be available whenever the administration required the technical aspects of this ship.

On this occasion, Administrator, in his address, first of all thanked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and expressed special gratitude to the respected Defense Minister, who gave approval for setting up this warship in Diu as a gift. He said that it shows Prime Minister's immense love for Diu and respect for the people of the state that he has given approval to establish this warship in Diu and this unique gift was presented to Diu by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh ji. done. The first indigenously built missile corvette of the Indian Navy's INS Khukri class, the P-49, was launched in Diu today, adding another unforgettable name to the history of Diu. Administrator said that INS Khukri P-49, decommissioned from the Indian Navy, will be established in Diu as a museum. With its establishment in Diu, it will definitely become the center of attraction of the tourists and the visiting tourists will be familiar with the valor, valor and sacrifice of the Indian Army and the spirit of patriotism and service to the country will be awakened in them and tourism in Diu will get more momentum. . INS Khukri is not only going to be a museum or a tourist destination but is going to be a pilgrimage site of bravery. This is probably the first incident in the entire Western Region that the Navy has given its decommissioned ship to a state for display, for a museum. We are fortunate that Diu State has got this golden opportunity.

The Administrator said that INS Khukri is not just tourism aspects for him but he has an unmatched love for the marines. Since taking over as administrator, he has tried to make this place as attractive as possible and pay tribute to the jawans. A war memorial wall has been built near the entrance, on which the names of all the brave sons who sacrificed their lives on the warship INS Khukri are inscribed and each tree was planted in the name of the soldiers as a mark of respect to the soldiers. In the coming days, a museum is going to be built here. The history and heroic story of INS Khukri will be displayed in this museum. The administrator said that for him this place was not only a tourist destination but a place of pilgrimage for bravery. With this step of the administration, our new generation will be acquainted with the valor of the Navy, their indomitable courage and sacrifice. They hope and hope that this warship and memorial will give more strength to the immortal flame of patriotism in the hearts of all the citizens and youth of our country.

It is to be known that the first indigenously built missile corvette of the Indian Navy's INS Khukri class, P-49 Mazagon was built in Mumbai. He was decommissioned from the Indian Navy after rendering illustrious service for 32 years. The ship was commissioned into the Indian Navy on 23 August 1989 and had the distinction of being part of both the Western and Eastern Fleets. Today the same ship has been established in Diu. This unique gift has been given by the administration to the people of Diu in the New Year.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 12:31 AM IST