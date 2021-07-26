Administrator Praful Patel inaugurates 'Dario Sahitya Ane Sanskriti' book

Administrator of the Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu, Praful Patel, inaugurated the book 'Dario Sahitya Ane Sanskriti' on July 19, 2021, The editors of the book Dr. Prashant Patel and Dr. Bhavesh Vala and the Principal of Government College, Daman, Dr. Sanjay Kumar were present on the occasion of the inauguration held at Daman Secretariat. The book has been published by a well-known publisher of Gujarat, Parshva Publication (Ahmedabad). Administrator Praful Patel gave his best wishes to the editors of the book on the occasion of the inauguration of this book.