Administrator Praful Patel health protection promised fulfilled: Lakshadweep citizens to get free treatment up to Rs 5L

Administrator Praful Patel urged the citizens of the Union Territory of Lakshadweep on the lines of the Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. Providing health protection cover, Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana has been implemented in Lakshadweep. On July 30, 2021 Administrator Praful Patel launched Ayushman Bharat Prime Minister, Public Health Hand over the Ayushman Bharat card to the beneficiaries of the scheme. Now onwards Citizens of Lakshadweep will be able to get free treatment up to Rs. 5 lakh under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. It is noteworthy that Administrator Praful Patel promised to make has made the citizens of Lakshadweep self-reliant on the issue of health, education, connectivity, infrastructure, including tourism development. on the issue of health with the health scheme, residents of Lakshadweep will be able also to go to other states with Ayushman Bharat card and get their treatment done free of cost.