Administrator Praful Patel flags off the cyclists on Silvassa Ring Road

On Monday at Khanvel Chauvda ground the Administrator Praful Patel inaugurated Monsoon adventure festival by cutting ribbon. And along with his colleagues officer administrator inspected all the games of various sports like Bungie Jumping Commando Slittering Cage Ride Zipline ATV Archery Boating Gladiator Bungee Tug of War Paintball Airgun Shooting Sumo Wrestling Zorbing Running Bungie has been included in this monsoon festival. On this occasion, Advisor to Administrator AK Singh, Silvassa Collector Sandeep Kumar, Health Secretary A Muthamma, DIG Vikram Singh, Tapasya Raghav, Education Secretary Pooja Jain, and many other government officials were present.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 01:05 AM IST