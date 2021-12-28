Administrator Praful Patel continues inspection visit on the third day

Administrator Praful Patel inspected construction work on the third day along with the administrative officers. During this the Administrator visited Kharawad School, Gram Panchayat, Varkund, Degree Engineering College, Ringanwada School, Dabhel School, Dabhel Stadium, Beautification of Roads by OIDC, and Kachigam Char Rasta.

During the inspection, the Administrator, while issuing guidelines to the officials and the contractors related to the construction work, gave priority to quality in the construction work and asked them to complete the work within the stipulated time frame.

Administrator Praful Patel with Advisor A.K. Singh, Finance Secretary Gaurav Singh Rajawat, Education Secretary Pooja Jain, Health Secretary A. Muthamma, District Collector Tapasya Raghav, PWD Secretary Saurabh Mishra, Deputy Collector Headquarter Mohit Mishra and officials were present.

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 08:44 PM IST