Updated on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 11:29 PM IST

Adesh Titarmare assumes charge as Deputy Chairman, Mumbai Port Trust

FPJ Bureau
Adesh Titarmare, IAS, (Bihar: 2006) assumed charge as Deputy Chairman, Mumbai Port Trust with effect from 17th September, 2021. Before joining Mumbai Port Trust, Adesh Titarmare worked as Director – Department of Agriculture, Government of Bihar. Prior to this, he held important assignments such as Director - Bihar Rajya Beej Nigam Ltd.- (BRBN), Director - Weights & Measures Division, State Transport Commissioner, Municipal Commissioner - Patna, Municipal Corporation, Managing Director, Bihar State Milk Federation, etc. during his 15 years of administrative career. He is Graduate in Computer Science, Physics, Mathematics from Institute of Science, Nagpur University.

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 11:29 PM IST
