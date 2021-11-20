Adani Foundation and Adani Electricity launches project ‘Utthan’ in Mumbai

Adani Foundation, the social development arm of the Adani Group, in association with Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd (AEML) launched one of its successful programs, Utthan, in Mumbai. Utthan aims to foster students’ learning abilities and better the learning outcomes. It entails adopting government primary schools, tutoring Priya Vidyarthis (progressive learners), arresting dropout rates and collaborating for staff’s capacity building. Teachers and parents are brought onboard to enhance foundational learning and numeracy skills among students.

The program was launched by Dr. Priti Adani, Chairperson, Adani Foundation in the presence of Vasant Gadhavi, Executive Director, Adani Foundation and the AEML team.

Addressing the gathering, the Chairperson said, “The pandemic has created a learning vacuum for students, especially those belonging to underprivileged sections of the society. The launch of Utthan in Mumbai comes at this crucial juncture as we expect schools to reopen soon. The project is designed to bridge the learning gap through holistic support to students, who will be coping up not only with studies but also other personal difficulties. This will be possible when all project stakeholders, including parents, teachers and Sanginis work together to boost the students’ morale.”

Books on children’s wellness (Grades 1 to 8), community mobilization guidelines, English language and Math were unveiled on the occasion. Learning Links Foundation, the Utthan program partner in Mumbai, has set up three priorities – a) pay attention to children’s health-psychosocial wellbeing; b) support them to catch up on learning levels affected by the lack of physical classes, and c) build teachers’ capacities to help children enhance their learning abilities and outcomes.

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 04:58 PM IST