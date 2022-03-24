Adani Foundation along with 5000 AEML employees donate old clothes

Adani Foundation along with close to 5000 Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML) employees as a part of CSR initiative donated their old clothes to be distributed in tribal hamlets / slums in its Distribution area which is spread across 400 sq km between Bandra to Bhayender in Western Suburbs and Chunabhatti to Mankhurd and Vikhroli in Eastern suburbs. Seen in the pic is AEML employees distributing old clothes in Chinchpada and Mala Pada at Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Borivali.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 02:16 PM IST