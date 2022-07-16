Adani Foundation & Adani Electricity handover two new ZP school buildings at Dahanu

The Adani Foundation and Adani Dahanu Thermal Power Station (ADTPS), part of Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd, have handed over two newly constructed school buildings to the Palghar School Zilla Parishad (ZP) school board.

In 2019, the management committees and principals of the schools at Kotbi-Bujapada and at Dhakti Dahanu and the CEO of ZP Palghar district requested the Adani Foundation and ADTPS’ CSR team to visit the schools. Both schools, with classes up to Standard 8, had old and dilapidated buildings with leaking roofs and broken windows, doors and toilets. Also, the schools did not have adequate space for their students.

Post the site visits, the Adani Foundation decided to construct new buildings for the schools with all the facilities that a school requires, along with a prayer hall. For the Kotbi-Bujapada ZP School, the Foundation constructed two new classrooms and a hall, and for the Dhakti Dahanu ZP School, it constructed four classrooms.

The newly constructed schools accommodate more students with comfortable seating in an environment that aids learning. Earlier, three students used to share a single bench due to lack of space. Also, students from different standards no longer have to share classrooms as each standard will have a separate classroom. The students can also use the school hall for various social activities. Both schools are in the periphery of 6 to 10 km from the ADTPS site.

Sunil Deshmukh, Principal, ZP School, Kotbi-Bujadpada said: “As there were not enough rooms in the school, the dropout rate after the 8th standard was very high. Also, there was no other school in the vicinity. The construction of new buildings by the Adani Foundation and Adani Electricity will now allow us to start classes for Standards 9 and 10. We are thankful to the Adani Foundation for supporting these children.”

Siddharam Salimat, Chief Executive Officer, Palghar Zilla Parishad said, “I thank the Adani Foundation and Adani Electricity for constructing new buildings for two schools in Dahanu taluka. I look forward to more help for the zilla parishad to build better schools in other parts of Palghar district.”

Rushin Patel, Regional Head for Mumbai, Adani Foundation said, “Education is one of the core areas of the Adani Foundation. Our resolve is to ensure accessibility of quality education to every child. We are glad that these new schools will provide students an environment with better infrastructure.”

Speaking on the occasion, ADPTS Head Rajendra Nandi said, “As a responsible corporate citizen of Dahanu, ADTPS has always extended help to the local community by developing community infrastructure. It is not the responsibility of the government alone to provide for and improve the quality of education. The Adani Foundation and AEML firmly stand by the thought that education is the pre-requisite for the upliftment of any community.”

The Adani Foundation, through ADTPS, has been contributing to the cause by supporting various educational initiatives in Dahanu Taluka. They include the ADTPS Best Teachers Award, notebook distribution at concessional rates, distribution of educational kits, installation of e-learning kits, distribution of anganwadi uniforms, support for the Dahanu Taluka Science Exhibition and support for organising sports events for school children.