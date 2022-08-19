Adani Foundation & Adani Electricity celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav with school children

The Adani Foundation and Mumbai’s Adani Electricity (Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd) celebrated 75 years of India’s independence with the students of Mumbai’s municipal schools. Under the ‘Utthan’ initiative, the Adani Foundation & Adani Electricity organized a range of activities for the school students, including drawing competitions, personal hygiene tips, and sessions that celebrated the courage and sacrifices of our freedom fighters.

Drawing Competition for Class 1 to 8

The Adani Foundation conducted drawing competitions in nine BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) eastern suburb schools in underprivileged neighbourhoods. The program was conducted in the schools for students of Class 1 to 8. The students were divided into three categories and were given age-appropriate topics. Approximately 500 children across nine schools participated in the competition.

Sessions of Personal Hygiene in Adolescent Girls

Awareness sessions on personal hygiene including menstrual hygiene were organised. Good hygiene is important for teenagers to boost their good health and confidence. The session was interactive and was well received by the girls. These sessions were organized in five BMC schools covering 120 Girls. Experts from Society for Services to Voluntary Agencies (SOSVA), a volunteer organization working to educate children on personal hygiene, guided these girls on personal grooming and the importance of hygiene. The school authorities welcomed this initiative.

Remembering our Freedom Fighters:

Story telling sessions were organized at the BMC schools to create awareness about our freedom fighters and their contribution to the freedom struggle. The activity was conducted for primary classes in eight schools covering 300 students. Among them, 50 children dressed up as their favourite freedom fighters and educated their peers on the contributions of these freedom fighters. The children were regaled with the stories of courage and sacrifice.

“The Adani Foundation and Adani Electricity are committed to bringing smiles to the faces of our less privileged brothers and sisters, especially children,” a spokesperson said on behalf of the two organisations. “The Utthan initiative and our association with MCGM to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is part of our endeavour to empower them for a better and brighter future.”

Annexure

The list of the schools for Drawing Competition:

Tilak Nagar English MPS School.

Tilak Nagar Marathi Medium School.

Chembur Naka Marathi Medium School.

Maravalli English MPS School.

MahulGaon Municipal Hindi Medium School.

MahulGaon English MPS School.

Anandnagar Municipal English Medium school.

Shivshrusti Municipal Marathi Medium School.

Chembur Naka Municipal Hindi Medium School

