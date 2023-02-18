Adani Electricity wins Golden Peacock Innovation Management Award

Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd recently bagged the prestigious Golden Peacock Innovation Management Award – 2022 in the Power Distribution category at the glittering award function held in Mumbai in the presence of galaxy of business and industry leaders. The awards were given away by Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel - Hon'ble Union Minister of State for Law and Justice, Govt. of India.

Golden Peacock Awards are instituted by the ‘Institute of Directors’ (IOD). Out of a total of 283 applications, 123 applications were shortlisted for final selection through a 3 tier Assessment Process. The quality of shortlisted entries evidenced the amount of commitment to strive for excellence and desire to maintain high level of quality to achieve world-class status. An Assessment Group comprising of Innovation Management experts was set up to assess the applications pertaining to the Innovation Management award.

The applications were further assessed on an exhaustive set of assessment parameters, on a total score of 1000 marks. Post application of 80% cut-off, the applicant scoring the highest, among each of the respective Industrial Sectors, was finally recommended to the Jury for final selection.

The esteemed panel of jury members was led by Hon’ble Justice M. N. Venkatachaliah, former Chief Justice of India.

Key approaches and initiatives undertaken by Adani Electricity leading to this award, were shared with other participating companies in an endeavor to disseminate achievements and best practices of award-winning organizations, with other businesses.

Speaking about the award, Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited spokesperson said,” This Award comes as a recognition of organization-wide efforts to introduce innovative product and service offerings for our customers, through Digital transformation. We have also bagged, the IMC RBNQA Making Quality Happen Best Practice trophy, for two of our Innovative customer-centric and digitally enabled service offerings. This award will further propel us to mature further in our journey to become a true ‘Digital Utility’.