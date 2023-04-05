Adani Electricity tariffs most competitive for Mumbai’s Residential consumers

Representative pic

Adani Electricity, as Mumbai’s Primary Electricity Service Provider, has a long-standing goal to provide reliable, affordable and sustainable electricity supply to its consumer base of over 31 lakh households and establishments. “Despite challenges posed by volatile imported coal and gas prices leading to tariff hikes across the country, we are proud to say that our Tariff increase is the least across Maharashtra,” the company said in a press release.

“We welcome the Electricity Tariffs released by the Regulator reflecting our relentless efforts in achieving a long-standing commitment to our consumers; to serve them with the most reliable, affordable and sustainable electricity supply. Adani Electricity’s Tariff is suburban Mumbai’s most competitive across a majority of tariff categories, with significant savings delivered to customers,” said, Kandarp Patel, Managing Director, Adani Electricity.

We are committed to our long-term vision and strategy of scaling renewable energy supply up to 60% by 2027 and have already started sourcing up to 30% of our supply from hybrid solar + wind sources, up from 3% just 2 years ago. Our consumers are already protected from fuel price variations and our move towards scaling renewable energy to 60% will not only reduce carbon footprint but also provide long term tariff stability and long-term visibility to our consumers.

“As Mumbai’s primary Electric Utility, we are conscious of our role and are proud to deliver the most competitive tariffs to our industrial and commercial customers, enabling them to enhance productivity and make their exports more competitive, thereby contributing to the economy of the State and Country. At the same time, we have ensured minimal impact on Residential consumers thereby insulating them from rising cost due to inflation.” KAPIL SHARMA, CEO, Adani Electricity.

Adani Electricity continues to lead the Utility space in providing customer-centric services using digital channels, such as our Genius Pay Self-help Kiosk, Elektra Chatbot and Video Calling Center. Our State of the Art SCADA is ready and operational while our Smart Metering and EV Charging rollout in Housing Societies and Office premises is progressing at a staggering pace.