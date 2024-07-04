Adani Electricity Promotes Electrical Safety During National Electrical Safety Week

Adani Electricity, a leading power distribution company serving over 31.5 lakh customers across Mumbai, actively participated in National Electrical Safety Week, held from June 26 to July 2, 2024.

This nationwide initiative aims to raise awareness about the importance of electrical safety in homes, workplaces, and public spaces. Throughout the week, Adani Electricity's dedicated safety team organized more than 55 workshops and educational programs across its distribution area and its 500 MW Dahanu Thermal Power Station with an aim to reduce electrical incidents.

Educating the Community

The workshops targeted a diverse range of participants, including residential, Industrail, Commercial customers, school students, hospital staff, infrastructure wrokers as well citizens residing in Mumbai slums. The sessions focused on essential electrical safety practices, empowering individuals to make informed choices and prevent potential hazards.

Special emphasis was placed on monsoon safety precautions, equipping residents with the knowledge to navigate the rainy season safely.

Promoting Safe Practices

"National Electrical Safety Week serves a critical purpose," said an Adani Electricity spokesperson. "By promoting safe usage of electrical appliances and systems, we can significantly reduce the risk of electrical accidents like shocks and fires. This week is an opportunity to educate the public about potential electrical hazards and empower them to prioritize safety measures."

Adani Electricity's commitment to safety extends beyond public awareness campaigns. The Discom also conducted electrical safety awareness sessions in close to 25 BMC schools. It actively conducts safety audits and inspections to ensure adherence to electrical and fire safety regulations across its distribution network.

National Initiative

National Electrical Safety Week is an annual event organized by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) in collaboration with various stakeholders. Since its inception in 2020, the week has played a vital role in promoting a culture of electrical safety across India.