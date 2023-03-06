Adani Electricity observes National Lineman Day

Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd observed National Lineman Day on Saturday, March 04, 2023, felicitating its Linemen to express gratitude.

Linemen are responsible for the installation, repair, maintenance of underground/ overhead electrical power lines and auxiliary equipment. Additionally, they dig trenches for installation of underground lines, installation of meters, climb poles to repair overhead lines and inspect power lines for repair or replacement. They ensure lighting up our homes and lives through reliable power supply.

Mumbai’s Reliable and Uninterrupted power supply would not be possible without the critical role played by Linemen. 4th March also signifies the start of National Safety Week which is observed across India.

Linemen were felicitated based on domain knowledge, adherence of safety practices, and technical competence.

Speaking on National Lineman Day, Adani Electricity’s spokesperson said, “Linemen act as first responders and are the backbone for a robust electricity distribution network. They are the Power Warriors whom Mumbai relies on every day.”