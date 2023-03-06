e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-galleryAdani Electricity observes National Lineman Day

Adani Electricity observes National Lineman Day

FPJ BureauUpdated: Monday, March 06, 2023, 11:42 PM IST
article-image

Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd observed National Lineman Day on Saturday, March 04, 2023, felicitating its Linemen to express gratitude.

Linemen are responsible for the installation, repair, maintenance of underground/ overhead electrical power lines and auxiliary equipment. Additionally, they dig trenches for installation of underground lines, installation of meters, climb poles to repair overhead lines and inspect power lines for repair or replacement. They ensure lighting up our homes and lives through reliable power supply.

Mumbai’s Reliable and Uninterrupted power supply would not be possible without the critical role played by Linemen. 4th March also signifies the start of National Safety Week which is observed across India.

Linemen were felicitated based on domain knowledge, adherence of safety practices, and technical competence.

Speaking on National Lineman Day, Adani Electricity’s spokesperson said, “Linemen act as first responders and are the backbone for a robust electricity distribution network. They are the Power Warriors whom Mumbai relies on every day.”

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Women’s Day celebrations at SSE

Women’s Day celebrations at SSE

Central Railway saves 0.733 lakh tons carbon footprints annually with electrification on Pune...

Central Railway saves 0.733 lakh tons carbon footprints annually with electrification on Pune...

Adani Electricity observes National Lineman Day

Adani Electricity observes National Lineman Day

I hope WPL inspires many young girls to follow their dreams and take up sports: Nita M Ambani

I hope WPL inspires many young girls to follow their dreams and take up sports: Nita M Ambani

Babus, mantris & buzz: Will Sisodia be in Jail for at least few months?

Babus, mantris & buzz: Will Sisodia be in Jail for at least few months?