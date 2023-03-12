Adani Electricity Mumbai observes National Safety Week

Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited Observed National Safety Day between March 04-10, 2023, and organized a week-long educational drive for its customers on electrical safety measures across its Distribution area.

The campaign, spearheaded by the National Safety Council observed its 52nd anniversary this year revolving around the theme of ‘Our Aim – Zero Harm’. During the week Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd organized various programs on Safety for its employees and engaged with citizens across all age groups on pivotal electricity precautionary measures that play a crucial role in safeguarding their lives, over the course of National Safety Week.

The main objective of National Safety Week was to create awareness about the various hazards and dangers present in the workplace and to educate employees on how to avoid them.

In addition to the seminars and workshops, various competitions and contests were also organized during National Safety Week, such as essay writing, slogan writing, and poster making, to encourage workers to participate and to spread the message of safety.