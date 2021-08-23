e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 01:30 PM IST

Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd employees donate clothes to flood affected people in Ratnagiri

FPJ Bureau
Close to 500 Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd employees came forward to donate good condition clothes to 200 family at Markandi Village, near Chiplun, District Ratnagiri who are affected due to flood. The villagers thanked team AEML as they were in dire need of clothes post flood. AEML employees in the past also donated clothes to hamlets in Jhamjad Pada, Gorai and Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Borivali and to NGO’s in Mumbai.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 01:31 PM IST
