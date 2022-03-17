Adani Electricity leads Organ Pledge drive

Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd (AEML), together with the Adani Foundation and the MOHAN Foundation, has launched ‘Jeevan Amrut – The Sweetest Gift of Life’, a program to create widespread awareness about the importance of organ donation. The ‘Jeevan Amrut’ awareness program encourages people to pledge to donate their organs to save others’ lives. Compared to countries like Spain, Portugal, the United States and several others, India has a very low organ donation rate. This could change if more people step up to donate transplantable organs.

In Mumbai, more than 500 AEML employees took the organ donation pledge. Launching the ‘Jeevan Amrut’ program, Dr Priti Adani, Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, too signed the life-saving pledge.

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 01:54 AM IST