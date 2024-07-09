Adani Electricity Launches City Currents: A Digital Customer Newsletter, delivered quarterly

Demonstrating its commitment to customer-centricity, Adani Electricity has launched "City Currents," a Digital Quarterly Customer Newsletter. This initiative follows a series of successful programs focused on direct customer engagement, such as the customer outreach program “Sampark”, Video Calling Center to facilitate face-to-face interactions from home and the "Elektra” Chatbot.

City Currents: Single Source for Power Updates

This newsletter delivers valuable content directly to customer’s inbox, keeping them informed about initiatives by Adani Electricity, market trends in the electricity sector, energy related fun facts/ trivia, quarterly insights into electricity consumption, power-saving tips.

Building Stronger Relationships

City Currents aims to:

Connect with the customers personally: By providing valuable content and updates.

Inform and Educate: The Newsletter will help customers stay informed about industry news, educational content, and helpful tips related to services.

Save customer’s time: The Newsletter will help to get relevant information conveniently delivered to the customer’s inbox

Build a community: Exclusive content and forums

Adani Electricity: A Commitment to Excellence

The launch event had senior management of Adani Electricity Kandarp Patel, MD & CEO, Ashish Pande, CMO, Suraj Phalak, Head T&D and select esteemed customers like Atul Tendulkar, Brookfield Properties, Haroon Siddiqui, Rustomjee Developers, Girish Gaikwad, JW Marriott, Juhu, Rajendra Kalra, Gopal Narang, National Dairy Development Board, Ankush Jogdand, MEP.

Speaking on the launch of Digital Quarterly Customer Newsletter, Adani Electricity MD,

Kandarp Patel said, “Get ready to be powered up! We're thrilled to launch our new quarterly customer newsletter, City Currents. This newsletter is the customer’s one-stop shop for valuable content and helpful tips related to Adani Electricity's products and services. We'll also keep customers informed with business insights, time-saving solutions, and updates on exciting new initiatives from both Adani Electricity and the industry.”

Recognized Excellence

Adani Electricity has once again solidified its position as India’s premier power utility, retaining the No. 1 spot in the 12th edition of the Ministry of Power’s Annual Integrated Rating & Ranking. It dominated the competition with exceptional performance across customer services, financial sustainability, operational excellence, and responsiveness to the external environment.