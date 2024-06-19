Adani Electricity Fortifies Mumbai for Monsoon with Enhanced Disaster Response Initiatives

ARJUN MAHATTA

Adani Electricity, the leading electricity distribution company in Mumbai, has proactively escalated its disaster management readiness in preparation for the monsoon season, aiming to safeguard its 3.2 million customers from potential disruptions.

Establishment of Central Disaster Control Centre To address any emergencies that may arise during the monsoon, Adani Electricity has activated its Central Disaster Control Centre (CDCC). This hub is pivotal in orchestrating response efforts and will operate round-the-clock, ensuring swift action and communication during the monsoon period.

Comprehensive Disaster Response Mechanism

Quick Response Teams: Seven Quick Response Teams (QRTs) have been deployed strategically across the distribution network. These teams are equipped with comprehensive response, recovery, and restoration plans tailored specifically for the challenges posed by the monsoon season.

Water Level Sensors: To monitor rising water levels, 98 critical locations now feature advanced water level sensors integrated with the Advanced Distribution Management System. This setup enhances the ability to preempt and respond to flood-related electrical issues.

Communication Channels: Residents can reach out for assistance via various platforms:

24/7 Toll-Free Helpline: 19122

WhatsApp: Send "Power <9-digit account number>" to 9594519122 for updates.

Central Disaster Control Centre: Directly report emergencies to 022-50549111 or 022-50547225.

Digital Platforms: Access our website, mobile app, and social media channels for real-time updates and support.

Seamless and Proactive Communication The CDCC will leverage state-of-the-art satellite and wireless technologies, including walkie-talkies and remote devices, to maintain uninterrupted communication across departments and with external authorities. This infrastructure ensures minimal downtime and efficient incident management.

Pre-Monsoon Preparedness Ahead of the rains, Adani Electricity has conducted extensive pre-monsoon inspections and maintenance. Equipment in low-lying areas has been elevated to prevent water damage. Essential materials, emergency vehicles, diesel generators, and dewatering pumps are strategically positioned to tackle any emergency swiftly.

Consumer Safety and Awareness Campaigns Adani Electricity is actively conducting safety awareness sessions throughout its supply area to educate consumers on electrical safety during the monsoon. Consumers are advised to:

Protect meter cabins and appliances from water.

Install a 30 mA 'ELCB' or 'RCCB' at the main supply point.

Avoid contact with electrical systems with wet hands and report any electrical irregularities immediately.

A Commitment to Reliability and Safety

An Adani Electricity spokesperson stated, "Our team is fully prepared to address supply related challenges during the monsoon season. With the support of our Quick Response Teams and the Central Disaster Management team, we are committed to ensuring the safety of our consumers and maintaining reliable power supply."