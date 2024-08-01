Adani Electricity Employs Cutting-Edge Technology to Enhance Customer Satisfaction

Adani Electricity has recently launched MyWork app to expedite the resolution of customer complaints and inquiries. Designed for field workers, the app offers a user-friendly iOS and Android platform that empowers employees to efficiently manage a wide range of tasks, including planning and distribution, execution, closure, asset patrolling/inspection, safety functions, and GIS (Geographic Information System) integration to achieve faster closure of consumer request.

The app streamlines the entire process, from work assignment and progress tracking to customer feedback. It provides a seamless experience for both field workers and customers by offering a centralized platform for managing tasks and delivering updates on job completion.

With MyWork, field staff can effortlessly access and manage daily schedules, receive critical job details, communicate with managers and colleagues, and navigate to work sites using the built-in location services. Customers benefit from real-time progress updates and feedback, ensuring their satisfaction with the service provided.

“We are delighted with the services offered by Adani Electricity,” said Mr. Suresh Patil, a satisfied customer of Adani Electricity from Goregoan East. “During a recent power outage, I received regular updates on the progress of the restoration work. The timely communication kept me informed until the issue was resolved. It’s evident that Adani Electricity is committed to staying at the forefront of technology to address customer concerns promptly.”

A frontline worker, known as a Power Warrior, shared, “MyWork has revolutionized our workflow. The app’s intuitive interface, location-based features, and real-time tracking capabilities enable us to deliver exceptional service to our customers efficiently.”

An Adani Electricity spokesperson stated, “By adopting innovative technologies like MyWork, we are reinforcing our commitment to delivering exceptional customer service within the power distribution sector. This app has automated tasks, eliminated paperwork, streamlined operations, enhanced productivity, and improved safety. The real-time insights into workforce activities empower us to make informed decisions, optimize resource allocation, and capture accurate on-site data. Ultimately, these benefits translate into a superior customer experience.”

In today’s fast-paced environment, technology is essential for efficient and effective operations. MyWork excels at assigning and managing tasks seamlessly, ensuring timely completion and customer satisfaction.