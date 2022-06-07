Adani Electricity and Adani Foundation organise Integrated Tribal Development project from at 11 villages nearby ADTPS, Dahanu

Adani Dahanu Thermal Power Station (ADTPS) and Adani Foundation in association with NABARD initiated a program “Integrated Tribal Development Project in selected villages of Dahanu Block. This project is to cater economic upliftment of tribal covering 1000 land owing tribal families phased over 7 years, for developing 1 acre “Wadi” and also to benefit at least 100 landless tribal families with livelihood support. The central focus of this project is Wadi model of tribal development which has been acclaimed worldwide as a sustainable and replicable model for poverty alleviation, particularly for tribal communities. Small orchard (wadi), which is the core of the programme, together with soil conservation, water resource development and other measures for improving the quality of tribal life such as community health and sanitation, women development, institutional development etc are supported.

ADTPS and Adani Foundation is involved in supporting natural resources management activities as a part of Corporate Social Responsibility and has agreed to assist MITTRA in collaboration with NABARD in the implementation of Tribal Development Program in Dahanu block of Palghar District of Maharashtra.

The Project Implementation Agency (PIA) is Maharashtra Institute of Technology Transfer for Rural Areas (MITTRA), promoted by Bhartiya Agro Industries Foundation (BAIF).

Adani Foundation spokesperson said, “We are happy about the fact that, intervention by Adani Foundation and NABARD has managed to make positive impact in the lives of tribals from Dahanu taluka. The Integrated Tribal Development Project (ITDP) has given sustainable means of income not only to land owning tribal families but also to landless families as well. This has resulted in stopping seasonal migration of tribals completely and bring stability and happiness to these families. More importantly next generation of tribals is now able to enrol themselves in zilla parishad schools as they no longer must travel along with their parent at the place of their employment.”