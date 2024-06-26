Adani Electricity and Adani Foundation organise Health Camp

On the 62nd birthday of Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Adani, Adani Electricity and Adani Foundation, in association with Dhawle Trust, organised a Health Camp in Appapada, Malad, specifically for women from underprivileged communities. This initiative is part of their ongoing CSR project, 'Swabhiman'.

As part of the Swabhiman CSR project, Adani Electricity and Adani Foundation have established 'Swabhiman Centers' in Mira-Bhayander, Malad and Dahanu. These centres offer skill development programmes specifically designed to empower women and help them achieve sustainable livelihoods. The project has facilitated the formation of over 200 Self Help Groups (SHGs) with more than 3,500 women members.