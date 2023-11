On the eve of Festive season, Adani Electricity and Adani Foundation under its CSR project – ‘Swabhimaan’ organized Artificial Jewelry and Dhoop batti making workshop at various locations in its power distribution area. ‘Swabhiman’ – CSR project aims to help women to earn sustainable livelihood and till date has formed 200+ Self Help group which has 3500 women members.

