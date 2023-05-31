Adani Electricity activates disaster control center to tackle monsoon challenges

In a move to ensure the deployment of safety measures during the monsoon for its 31.5 lakhs customers in Mumbai, the primary Distribution company of Mumbai, Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd. (AEML) has activated its Central Disaster Control Centre (CDCC) from this month to address any exigency that is reported during the season.

The CDCC through satellite, wireless, hotlines, walkie-talkies and remote devices shall ensure seamless communication amongst internal departments and external authorities. The team will work 24x7 towards ensuring minimal supply downtime and quick turnaround on incidents reported.

The company has carried out pre-monsoon checks and conducted preventive maintenance of equipment, including raising equipment identified within low-lying areas. It has also installed water level sensors across 137 locations that have been identified very critical. Quick Response Teams (QRT) have been strategically deployed with a well-defined response, recovery, and restoration plan for the Electricity Distribution, Generation and Transmission network.

Adani Electricity has ensured availability of critical materials & equipment, emergency response boats & vehicles, emergency supply DG Sets and dewatering pumps across strategic locations.

Commenting monsoon preparedness, Adani Electricity spokesperson said, “Our team is fully equipped to mitigate all exigencies and will respond effectively through our 24x7 systems with the support of Quick Response Team and Central Disaster Management team in case of any emergency. Our power warriors will ensure consumer safety as utmost priority and ensure reliable power supply. To raise awareness on electrical safety at consumer premises, they are also conducting consumer awareness sessions across our supply area.”

In addition, consumers can contact Adani Electricity through dedicated 24x7 toll free helpline number, WhatsApp, SMS, or Central Disaster Control Centre for any support during the monsoon period. The company will also be monitoring its Website, Mobile App, Elektra (bot) & Social-Media handles and will send critical alerts through these Consumer touchpoints.

Below are the helpline numbers for Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited Consumers during monsoon season: Dedicated 24 x7 toll free helpline 19122.

In case of emergencies like Fire and Shock Complaints, customers can directly report to Central Disaster Control Centre (CDCC) on 022- 50549111 / 022 – 50547225 from June 2023 to September 2023.

Give us a missed call from their registered mobile number at 18005329998 to register a complaint or know the status of power restoration.

SMS - Send Power to 7065313030 e.g. If your account no. is XXXXXX, then send Power XXXXXX, to 7065313030

WhatsApp - Customers can register a complaint or know the status of restoration.

by using this service Send Power <9-digit account no.> to 9594519122. e.g., if your account no. Is XXXXXXXXXX then send, Power XXXXXXXXX to 9594519122.

AEML Website – www.adanielectricity.com / social media – Facebook / Twitter or Instagram - @Adani_Elec_Mum.

Adani Electricity Mobile App - Android - https://bit.ly/35DlpYd

iOS - https://apple.co/2Sij5mk

Meanwhile, here are some advisory for consumers:

Protect your electrical meter cabin and electrical appliances from rain for uninterrupted electricity supply and your safety.

Use 30 mA ‘ELCB’ or ‘RCCB’ at the main supply point.

Replace damaged electrical components like switches and plug sockets.

Do not touch loose electrical wires or switches with wet hands.

If you see any sparks in the meter cabin, streetlight poles or distribution pillars, do not touch them.

During lightning, stay inside, stay away from windows, stay away from trees and never touch a power line.