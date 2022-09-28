e-Paper Get App
ACPCE, IDBI Intech launch certificate course on banking and banking tech

FPJ BureauUpdated: Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 01:14 AM IST
article-image

AC Patil College of Engineering, Kharghar Navi Mumbai (A University of Mumbai Engineering College) in collaboration with IDBI Intech Limited under its Utkarsh Corporate Academia Initiative has started a 6 Months Certificate Course on Banking and Banking Technology from 24th September, 2022

Banking and Banking Technology Experts from IDBI Intech Ltd will be taking the lectures and sessions in this Certificate Course at AC Patil College of Engineering, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai.

