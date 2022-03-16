Achyuta Samanta receives Honorary Doctorate from RK University

Eminent educationist & philanthropist and Founder, KIIT & KISS, Dr. Achyuta Samanta was conferred with the prestigious Honorary Degree of Doctor of Science by the RK University, Rajkot, Gujarat for his remarkable contributions to the field of tribal empowerment through quality education to tribal children, healthcare and rural development, and to art, culture, and literature at the 9th Convocation of the University on 12th March 2022. He was also the Guest of Honour at the convocation ceremony. This is the 48th Honorary Doctorate for Dr. Samanta. Earlier, he has been awarded Honorary Doctorate Degrees from many reputed institutions for his contributions in the fields of education and social work.

RK University was founded to impact society positively and substantially. Starting in 2005 with just 120 students on campus, today RKU has more than 60 programs and 6000 students. Dr. Samanta thanked the university, its Chancellor, Dr. T. R. Desai, and President, Khodidasbhai Patel for conferring him with the honour.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 03:32 PM IST