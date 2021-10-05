Achievements of divyanq children recognized by NMMC School No-28 & Manrao Charitable Trust

Two Divyang — Specially Abled Children studying in Class 2 at NMMC School No 28, Sec-15 Vashi, Navi Mumbai i.e. Vedanti Sujit Gharat (Mentally Challenged) recently won 1st Rank at National Painting & Colouring Competition and Shradha Sanjay Kalantre (Visually Challenged 100% Blind) — achieved a state level recognition for her singing talent to honour the outstanding achievements of these Children, "NMMC School No 28" & "Manrao Charitable Trust" came together to recognise & honor them with "Outstanding Students Award" to these super talented children- the awards were distributed at a small function organised on 6th Sept' 2021 as part their Teachers Day celebrations for the current year.

The Function was graced by Chief Guests NMMC Education Officer Rutika Tai Sankhe, Ex-Corporator Anjali Walunj, Prominent Samaj Sewaks Vijay Walunj, Ajay Walunj, Janardhan More, Atmaram Murkute- Founder Trustees of Manrao Charitable Trust Dr Ranjeev Manrao, R.D. Bunjahi (95 yrs), Rajdulari Bunjahi & other prominent dignitaries, Mhatre Sir, Ramesh Natar, Anil Ubale through Prakash Shinde — StarWebTV along with MCT Team Rohit Jha & Amaan Nagaria Blessed the event as Guests of Honour- Students, Parents & Friends present at the function applauded & motivated the winners with lots of cheers & appreciations

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 01:54 PM IST