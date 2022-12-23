Aashima Singh conferred with Best Journalist Award

Aashima Singh a Class IX student at Ryan International School, CBSE, Malad, Mumbai has been conferred with the Best Journalist Award on December 18, 2022 at the Indian Leadership Summit, which was organised by Lawed Ventures organization, Mumbai at Lord's Universal College of Law, Goregaon on December 17 and 18.

The Indian Leadership Summit is organized every year in India on the lines of the proceedings of the United Nations Organization. It is fundamentally the model of the United Nations Organization.

In this summit, school and college children took part in speech and debate competition on the topics of cruelty against animals, protests hijab in Iran, artificial intelligence etc. In the competition, children became politicians, journalists, photographers etc & they were representing different-different countries.

More than 150 children from Mithibai College, Mumbai University, Rizvi Law College, KLE College, Lord's Universal College of Law, Ryan International School CBSE Malad, Gopi Birla Memorial School etc participated in the summit. The children who performed best in the competition were awarded.

The founder of Lawed Ventures organization, Mumbai is Mr. Faiz Khan, who is a lawyer by profession. This summit is being organised by Mr. Khan every year in different cities of India since 2018. The aim of this summit is to make the future of children and the country bright.