Aamchi Mumbai, Safe Mumbai Project: Promoting Cyber Safety and Awareness

The IMC Ladies' Wing continues its commitment to fostering a safer environment for all with its ongoing initiative, "Aamchi Mumbai, Safe Mumbai."

In a significant stride towards enhancing cyber safety education, "Aamchi Mumbai, Safe Mumbai" launched the next phase of this initiative with a specialized focus on higher educational institutions and college students. The inaugural session, in partnership with HSNC University, was held on 4th July 2024 at the esteemed Rama & Sundri Watumull Auditorium, K. C. College, Churchgate, Mumbai.

The session was inaugurated by the Chief Guest, Satyanarayan Chaudhary, Joint Commissioner of Police, Law & Order, a distinguished and high-ranking Mumbai Police Officer, along with Jyoti Doshi – President, IMC Ladies’ Wing, Bharti Gandhi - Chairperson, Aamchi Mumbai, Safe Mumbai Committee, Ms. Reena Rupani - Co-Chairperson, Aamchi Mumbai, Safe Mumbai Committee, Dr. Hemlata Bagla - Vice Chancellor, HSNC University Mumbai, and the Deans of various departments and senior professors of the college.

Chaudhary addressed the young minds about the importance of being safe online and using social media judiciously and wisely.

His address was followed by an in-depth session by three Police Officers who guided students through important helpline numbers and various safety measures.

This session was attended by an audience of over 600 students, reinforcing the project's commitment to educating the youth about cyber safety and awareness.

The IMC Ladies' Wing remains steadfast in its mission to create a safer Mumbai through collaborative efforts, prioritizing education, and raising awareness about cyber safety.