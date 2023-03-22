AAI organizes SAREX-2023

SAREX2023 event was organized by AAI, O/o GM(ATM), Mumbai on 16th and 17th March 2023, comprising of a One day workshop and full scale aircraft crash Search and Rescue exercise next day.

In Workshop various agencies involved in Aircraft Search and Rescue operations such as – NDRF, INMCC, Indian Coast Guard, MIAL, AAI, INCOIS gave their presentations. Manoj Bokade, Dy DDG, DGCA, WR and Prakash Tulsiani, CEO, MIAL in presence of A.K. Meena, ED (ATM) and J.T. Radhakrishna RED, WR inaugurated the session.

About 125 participants from AAI, Airlines, Helicopter Operators, ICG, Army, NDRF, IMD, INMCC, Airforce, Navy, Maha Police, MCGM etc. participated in workshop.

On 17th March 2023, full scale aircraft crash Search and Rescue exercise was conducted at Erangal Beach, Madh Island.

The exercise was arranged as per National Aeronautical Search & Rescue Manual. The exercise was executed with the help of Indian Coast Guard, NDRF, ISRO, State Administration including District Collector, Muncipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai and Police Authorities.

Exercise was witnessed by more than 125 participants from AAI, Airlines, Helicopter Operators, ICG, Army, NDRF, IMD, INMCC, Air force, Navy, Maha Police, MCGM etc.

A mock Aircraft Crash scenario was created, wherein an arriving SAREX Airline flight broke into two parts mid Air and one portion fell into sea and another portion fell on Erangal Beach, Madh Island, Mumbai.

In this drill Indian Coast Guard, NDRF, local police, City Fire Brigade, Ambulance and Medical teamof District Administrationplayed vital role of providing the rescue of Crew and Passengers. ISRO played role of detecting satellite alert . Coast Guard deployed a Hovercraft and Helicopter to rescue passengers drowned into sea. Thakur Institute of Aviation Technology provided dummy aircraft and their students played the role of cabin crew and passengers.

Overall response to the emergency scenario by all concerned agencies was rated as very good.

All participants appreciated a very well-coordinated and planned two day event.